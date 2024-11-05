Left Menu

India Prepares for Malaysia Showdown: Manolo Marquez Announces 26 Probables

Indian head coach Manolo Marquez revealed a 26-member squad for the upcoming friendly against Malaysia. Set to clash on November 18, the team looks to end an 11-match winless streak. Key players include experienced goalkeepers and a fortified defense structure as they assemble on November 11 in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:27 IST
Indian football team during training session (Image: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian senior men's football team head coach Manolo Marquez has revealed a list of 26 probable players for the forthcoming FIFA International Friendly against Malaysia. The match is slated to take place on November 18 at GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, with the team assembling for a training camp on November 11.

In their last friendly match, the Blue Tigers faced Vietnam and concluded with a 1-1 draw, with Farukh Choudhary as the sole scorer for India. The national team has struggled on the field recently, failing to secure a victory in their previous 11 matches, a stark departure from their last win against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on November 16, 2023, where they won 1-0.

Determined to end their winless streak, the Blue Tigers have brought in experienced players, including Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, and Rahul Bheke, to bolster their defense. Notable inclusions in the squad are Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who will lead the attack against Malaysia. The squad comprises a mix of seasoned and emerging talents, promising a competitive edge in the upcoming fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

