Bianca Andreescu Withdraws as Canada Prepares for Billie Jean King Cup Defense
Bianca Andreescu, the former U.S. Open champion, has withdrawn from Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team citing recovery needs, after recently returning to action. Despite her absence, Canada, the defending champions, aims to defend their title. The team faces the winner of Britain vs Germany in the quarter-finals.
Bianca Andreescu, renowned for her 2019 U.S. Open victory, has announced her withdrawal from Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team. This decision, confirmed by Tennis Canada, comes as Andreescu prioritizes rest and rehabilitation following a demanding season marred by injuries.
Andreescu had recently made a comeback at October tournaments in Japan, marking her first appearances since the 2024 U.S. Open. Despite these positive developments, Tennis Canada underscores the necessity of recovery to enable Andreescu to regain top form.
The Canadian team, now led by players like Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino, aims to claim consecutive titles, an achievement last accomplished by Czechia in 2016. They will face the winner of a showdown between Britain and Germany in the quarter-finals on November 17 in Malaga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
