Left Menu

Bianca Andreescu Withdraws as Canada Prepares for Billie Jean King Cup Defense

Bianca Andreescu, the former U.S. Open champion, has withdrawn from Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team citing recovery needs, after recently returning to action. Despite her absence, Canada, the defending champions, aims to defend their title. The team faces the winner of Britain vs Germany in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:33 IST
Bianca Andreescu Withdraws as Canada Prepares for Billie Jean King Cup Defense
Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu, renowned for her 2019 U.S. Open victory, has announced her withdrawal from Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team. This decision, confirmed by Tennis Canada, comes as Andreescu prioritizes rest and rehabilitation following a demanding season marred by injuries.

Andreescu had recently made a comeback at October tournaments in Japan, marking her first appearances since the 2024 U.S. Open. Despite these positive developments, Tennis Canada underscores the necessity of recovery to enable Andreescu to regain top form.

The Canadian team, now led by players like Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino, aims to claim consecutive titles, an achievement last accomplished by Czechia in 2016. They will face the winner of a showdown between Britain and Germany in the quarter-finals on November 17 in Malaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024