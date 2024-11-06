Left Menu

Ruben Amorim: The New Hope for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim, soon to be Manchester United's coach, impressed fans by leading Sporting Lisbon to a 4-1 win over Manchester City. Acknowledged as potential 'new Alex Ferguson,' Amorim promises improvement. His leadership saw Viktor Gyokeres excel, culminating in farewell celebrations after his tenure at Sporting.

Updated: 06-11-2024 09:39 IST
Ruben Amorim, poised to become Manchester United's new coach, has already endeared himself to fans by orchestrating a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City while managing Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim, humorously dubbed the 'new Alex Ferguson,' aims to restore Manchester United's glory. Commencing his tenure from Monday, he is expected to bring fresh energy and potential changes, like possibly integrating talented striker Viktor Gyokeres, who shone under his leadership at Sporting.

Amorim's farewell at Sporting concluded with fans' admiration, celebrating two Portuguese league titles achieved during his four-year stint. His final game saw Sporting break City's record 26-game unbeaten run in the Champions League, marking a historic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

