Ruben Amorim, poised to become Manchester United's new coach, has already endeared himself to fans by orchestrating a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City while managing Sporting Lisbon.

Amorim, humorously dubbed the 'new Alex Ferguson,' aims to restore Manchester United's glory. Commencing his tenure from Monday, he is expected to bring fresh energy and potential changes, like possibly integrating talented striker Viktor Gyokeres, who shone under his leadership at Sporting.

Amorim's farewell at Sporting concluded with fans' admiration, celebrating two Portuguese league titles achieved during his four-year stint. His final game saw Sporting break City's record 26-game unbeaten run in the Champions League, marking a historic victory.

