Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne's Uncertain Future: Family Fears As He Leaves Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is uncertain about his career after leaving Manchester City, with potential moves to the USA or Saudi Arabia considered. The uncertainty has caused anxiety for his family, who have been in Manchester for a decade. De Bruyne aims to continue playing quality football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:49 IST
Kevin De Bruyne's Uncertain Future: Family Fears As He Leaves Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kevin De Bruyne, the 33-year-old Belgium playmaker, is unsure of where his career will take him after departing Manchester City, a team he's dedicated a decade to. As speculation mounts about potential moves to the United States or Saudi Arabia, De Bruyne emphasized the anxiety facing his family amid this major transition.

Having announced last week that he will end his long-standing association with City at the conclusion of this season, De Bruyne reflected on his family's deep roots in Manchester. With his children born there, the prospect of change brings about a sense of apprehension, as they confront the uncertainties of their impending relocation.

Despite the looming changes, De Bruyne remains focused on his love for the game. Following a key role in City's recent 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, he reassured that as long as he can continue playing football and maintain his family's happiness, he will remain content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025