Kevin De Bruyne's Uncertain Future: Family Fears As He Leaves Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne, the 33-year-old Belgium playmaker, is unsure of where his career will take him after departing Manchester City, a team he's dedicated a decade to. As speculation mounts about potential moves to the United States or Saudi Arabia, De Bruyne emphasized the anxiety facing his family amid this major transition.

Having announced last week that he will end his long-standing association with City at the conclusion of this season, De Bruyne reflected on his family's deep roots in Manchester. With his children born there, the prospect of change brings about a sense of apprehension, as they confront the uncertainties of their impending relocation.

Despite the looming changes, De Bruyne remains focused on his love for the game. Following a key role in City's recent 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, he reassured that as long as he can continue playing football and maintain his family's happiness, he will remain content.

