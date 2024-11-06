Jacques Burger Takes Helm as Namibia's Rugby Director

Former rugby international Jacques Burger has been appointed as Namibia's new director of rugby, replacing previous director and ex-South Africa coach Allister Coetzee, the Namibia Rugby Union confirmed.

Burger, whose impressive career includes captaining Namibia and participating in three World Cups, will now lead a revamped coaching team as they prepare for next year's World Cup qualifying matches.

Chrysander Botha, a former teammate, has been named head coach. Despite competing at seven successive World Cups since 1999, Namibia has yet to secure a victory in 26 matches.

