Jacques Burger Takes Helm as Namibia's Rugby Director

Jacques Burger, former captain and international player, has been appointed as Namibia's director of rugby, taking over from Allister Coetzee. He will lead the coaching team for the World Cup qualifiers. Former teammate Chrysander Botha will serve as head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:59 IST
Former rugby international Jacques Burger has been appointed as Namibia's new director of rugby, replacing previous director and ex-South Africa coach Allister Coetzee, the Namibia Rugby Union confirmed.

Burger, whose impressive career includes captaining Namibia and participating in three World Cups, will now lead a revamped coaching team as they prepare for next year's World Cup qualifying matches.

Chrysander Botha, a former teammate, has been named head coach. Despite competing at seven successive World Cups since 1999, Namibia has yet to secure a victory in 26 matches.

