Brazilian Prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto Joins Formula One with Sauber-Audi Team

Formula One will host its first full-time Brazilian driver since 2017, with Sauber's announcement of Gabriel Bortoleto scheduled to join their roster for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The inclusion of the 20-year-old occurs as the team transitions into the Audi factory team.

The appointment follows the departure of drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the season's end. In an already transformative phase, Sauber had earlier confirmed the addition of Nico Hulkenberg to their line-up.

Bortoleto, having dominated the F2 championship and winning F3, is seen as a vital acquisition. His journey is a testament to the youthful surge within Formula One, further highlighted by concurrent signings such as Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, and others vying for the legacy of the sport.

