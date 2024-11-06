Benjamin Mendy Wins Partial Victory in Wages Dispute with Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy, the former Manchester City defender, achieved a partial victory on Wednesday in his legal battle against the Premier League club over more than £11 million ($14.3 million) in unpaid wages. This comes after he was charged with and subsequently acquitted of sexual offences.

The French international took Manchester City to an employment tribunal last year, seeking wages and interest allegedly owed to him from September 2021, when payments ceased, until his contract's conclusion in June 2023. Mendy contended that the club had unlawfully withheld payments promised upon his acquittal.

City's defense centered around Mendy's inability to fulfill his professional responsibilities, citing his breach of bail conditions and subsequent detention. However, Judge Joanne Dunlop's written ruling on Wednesday largely favored Mendy, entitling him to the majority of the unpaid salary he sought.

