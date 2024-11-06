Stunning Victories on Day 3 of 14th Hockey India Championship

On the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, and Haryana delivered dominant performances against their respective opponents.

Kerala triumphantly defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0 in a Pool F fixture, showcasing a solid play. Meanwhile, Odisha overwhelmed Rajasthan with a staggering 11-1 victory in Pool E matches.

Puducherry routed Arunachal with a comfortable 7-0 win, while Haryana outclassed Himachal with a 12-1 scoreline in Pool B. In an astonishing show of supremacy, Maharashtra achieved a historic 30-0 triumph over Gujarat in Pool G.

(With inputs from agencies.)