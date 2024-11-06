Left Menu

Stunning Victories on Day 3 of 14th Hockey India Championship

Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, and Haryana achieved impressive wins during the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. Kerala overcame Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha thrashed Rajasthan, Puducherry routed Arunachal, and Haryana outplayed Himachal. Notably, Maharashtra secured a historic 30-0 victory over Gujarat.

On the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, and Haryana delivered dominant performances against their respective opponents.

Kerala triumphantly defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0 in a Pool F fixture, showcasing a solid play. Meanwhile, Odisha overwhelmed Rajasthan with a staggering 11-1 victory in Pool E matches.

Puducherry routed Arunachal with a comfortable 7-0 win, while Haryana outclassed Himachal with a 12-1 scoreline in Pool B. In an astonishing show of supremacy, Maharashtra achieved a historic 30-0 triumph over Gujarat in Pool G.

