Stunning Victories on Day 3 of 14th Hockey India Championship
Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, and Haryana achieved impressive wins during the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. Kerala overcame Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha thrashed Rajasthan, Puducherry routed Arunachal, and Haryana outplayed Himachal. Notably, Maharashtra secured a historic 30-0 victory over Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
On the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, and Haryana delivered dominant performances against their respective opponents.
Kerala triumphantly defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0 in a Pool F fixture, showcasing a solid play. Meanwhile, Odisha overwhelmed Rajasthan with a staggering 11-1 victory in Pool E matches.
Puducherry routed Arunachal with a comfortable 7-0 win, while Haryana outclassed Himachal with a 12-1 scoreline in Pool B. In an astonishing show of supremacy, Maharashtra achieved a historic 30-0 triumph over Gujarat in Pool G.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey
- India
- Senior
- Men
- Championship
- Win
- Kerala
- Odisha
- Haryana
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur FC's Winning Streak: Coach Jamil's Rallying Cry
Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airlines: A Growing Concern
King Conker Cleared: Conker Championship Controversy Explained
Former Youth Congress Leader Shakes Up Kerala Politics with Independent Candidacy
Guatemala Sets New Cancer Control Priorities Following International Review