Rising Star Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli Shines at Moselle Open
In a stunning performance, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Francisco Cabral defeated top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at the Moselle Open, advancing to the men's doubles semifinal. This marks Bollipalli's first ATP Tour semifinal appearance. The Indo-Portuguese duo eagerly awaits their next match against winners of another French pair.
In a surprising turn of events at the Moselle Open, India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, alongside his partner Francisco Cabral, upset the top-seeded duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Their 7-6 (1), 6-4 triumph on Wednesday catapulted them into the men's doubles semifinal.
This victory marks a career milestone for Hyderabad's Bollipalli, who is making his inaugural ATP Tour semifinal appearance. The unseeded Indo-Portuguese team is now gearing up to face the winners from the all-French quarterfinal match between Manuel Guinard/Gregoire Jacq and Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Albano Olivetti.
Despite the success of Bollipalli and Cabral, the tournament proved challenging for other Indian players. Sumit Nagal and N Sriram Balaji were both ousted in the first round of their respective events at this ATP 250 tournament.
