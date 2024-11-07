PSG Faces Dire Straits in Champions League Campaign

In a disappointing turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain's captain Marquinhos expressed his frustration over the team's lack of efficiency following a 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. The loss placed PSG at the bottom among French clubs in the revamped Champions League format.

Despite an initial lead by Warren Zaïre-Emery, errors in defense allowed Atletico to equalize, and a late goal by Ángel Correa sealed PSG's fate. As the club stands 25th out of 36, their path to the knockout rounds looks challenging, with formidable opponents like Bayern Munich and Manchester City still to play.

Marquinhos urged the team to address their weaknesses, while midfielder Vitinha echoed concerns about missed opportunities, a recurring issue highlighted after the recent draw against PSV. Amidst these challenges, PSG fans displayed banners supporting global peace, showing a different battle off the pitch.

