Left Menu

PSG Faces Dire Straits in Champions League Campaign

Paris Saint-Germain's captain Marquinhos criticized the team's lack of efficiency after a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, dropping the team to last place among French clubs in the Champions League. With games against Bayern Munich and Manchester City ahead, PSG risks missing the knockout stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:34 IST
PSG Faces Dire Straits in Champions League Campaign
  • Country:
  • France

In a disappointing turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain's captain Marquinhos expressed his frustration over the team's lack of efficiency following a 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. The loss placed PSG at the bottom among French clubs in the revamped Champions League format.

Despite an initial lead by Warren Zaïre-Emery, errors in defense allowed Atletico to equalize, and a late goal by Ángel Correa sealed PSG's fate. As the club stands 25th out of 36, their path to the knockout rounds looks challenging, with formidable opponents like Bayern Munich and Manchester City still to play.

Marquinhos urged the team to address their weaknesses, while midfielder Vitinha echoed concerns about missed opportunities, a recurring issue highlighted after the recent draw against PSV. Amidst these challenges, PSG fans displayed banners supporting global peace, showing a different battle off the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024