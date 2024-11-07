Left Menu

Al-Ain Parts Ways with Crespo After Champions League Glory

Al-Ain has fired head coach Hernan Crespo, less than six months after the Argentine led the club to an Asian Champions League title. A series of poor performances, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Al-Nassr, led to the decision. Crespo's tenure ends after securing a FIFA Club World Cup spot.

Al-Ain Parts Ways with Crespo After Champions League Glory
Al-Ain Football Club has announced the termination of head coach Hernan Crespo's contract, just under six months after steering the team to a prestigious Asian Champions League victory.

This decision follows a spate of unsatisfactory performances, the tipping point being a crushing 5-1 loss against Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite match.

Although Crespo successfully secured a berth for Al-Ain in the upcoming expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the club confirmed that recent outcomes fell short of expectations. The search for his replacement is underway.

