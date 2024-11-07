Dhruv Jurel Shines Amid India's Batting Collapse

In a cricket spectacle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dhruv Jurel stood resilient as India A faced difficulties against Australia A in the second unofficial Test. His innings of 80 propelled India A's score to a modest 161, as the team faltered in the face of a challenging Australian attack.

Despite the early dismissal of veteran KL Rahul by Scott Boland, Jurel's determination was evident as he capitalized on opportunities, even pulling off a remarkable six off Boland. He displayed strategic shot selection with soft hands, ensuring runs without risks.

Australia A closed the day with a score of 53 for 2, with Mukesh Kumar leading India's bowling effort. Jurel's performance has sparked discussions about his place in India's batting order, considering his composure and technique under pressure.

