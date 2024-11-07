Dhruv Jurel Shines Amid India's Batting Collapse
Dhruv Jurel displayed commendable composure during India A's struggling batting performance on the first day of the second unofficial Test against Australia A. Despite wickets falling rapidly around him, Jurel managed to score 80 runs, contributing significantly to the team's total of 161. At stumps, Australia A trailed by 108 runs.
- Country:
- Australia
In a cricket spectacle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dhruv Jurel stood resilient as India A faced difficulties against Australia A in the second unofficial Test. His innings of 80 propelled India A's score to a modest 161, as the team faltered in the face of a challenging Australian attack.
Despite the early dismissal of veteran KL Rahul by Scott Boland, Jurel's determination was evident as he capitalized on opportunities, even pulling off a remarkable six off Boland. He displayed strategic shot selection with soft hands, ensuring runs without risks.
Australia A closed the day with a score of 53 for 2, with Mukesh Kumar leading India's bowling effort. Jurel's performance has sparked discussions about his place in India's batting order, considering his composure and technique under pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gautam Gambhir Backs KL Rahul Amidst Social Media Criticism
Adani Wilmar's Flourishing Fiscal: A Surge in Edible Oil and FMCG Revenues
FMCG Players Adapt Strategies Amid Inflation Challenges This Festive Season
Aequs Infra Unveils Manufacturing Hub to Boost FMCG Sector in Karnataka
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul Set to Attract Big Bids in IPL 2025 Auction