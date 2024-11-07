Springboks Call Up Jean Kleyn for Autumn Tour Amid Ruan Nortje's Injury Woes

South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, has drafted Jean Kleyn into their squad for the Autumn international tour. This decision comes after second-row player Ruan Nortje was sidelined due to a leg injury suffered during training, officials confirmed Thursday.

Kleyn, who boasts a history with both South Africa and Ireland, was part of the Springboks' World Cup-winning team last year. Despite spending much of 2024 recovering from injury, he is prepared to rejoin his teammates, aiming to make an impactful return.

The team, set to face Scotland in their opener at Murrayfield, will later challenge England on November 16 and Wales a week after. With familiar conditions and teammates, Kleyn should integrate smoothly into the lineup, as highlighted by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

