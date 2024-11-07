Mbappe's Surprising Absence: A Strategic Move by France?
France's national football team coach, Didier Deschamps, has excluded Real Madrid's forward Kylian Mbappe from the squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Despite Mbappe's desire to play, Deschamps insists it's a 'one-off decision' amid the player's ongoing struggle with form.
PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been notably left out of France's squad for their Nations League games against Israel and Italy, a decision announced by coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday. This absence marks his fourth consecutive match away from the national team.
Deschamps did not elaborate on whether the exclusion was due to an injury, emphasizing instead that it was a 'one-off decision.' Mbappe, who recently joined Real from Paris Saint-Germain, expressed his wish to join the team, yet remains out of contention.
The absence of the 25-year-old comes as France sits second in Group A2, trailing Italy by one point after four matches. They are set to clash with Israel at the Stade de France and later travel to Italy on November 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
