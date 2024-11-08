Sports Buzz: Highlights from Around the Globe

In an unexpected twist, Philadelphia Flyers have decided to bench rookie forward Matvei Michkov for their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite leading NHL rookies with 10 points, Michkov has struggled with a minus-8 rating.

Bruce Arena, known for his unparalleled success in MLS, has been appointed as the head coach and sporting director for the San Jose Earthquakes, the league's bottom team. The management is optimistic about a turnaround under Arena's leadership.

The Golden Knights secured a dramatic victory over the Edmonton Oilers, with Noah Hanifin scoring twice, including a last-minute game-winner. Meanwhile, the Panthers locked in Chuba Hubbard with a four-year extension, valued at over $33 million.

