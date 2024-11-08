Left Menu

Samu Omorodion's Stellar Season Spurs His Spain Call-Up

Samu Omorodion's impressive form for Porto has earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team for the Nations League matches. Barcelona's Marc Casado also joins, while Pau Cubarsi misses out due to injury. Spain has advanced to the quarter-finals but aims to secure the top spot in the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:20 IST
Spain's national football team has recognized the outstanding performances of Samu Omorodion, calling up the 20-year-old striker for their Nations League confrontations with Denmark and Switzerland. Omorodion, whose form at Porto has been nothing short of remarkable, earned this opportunity after a prolific season start, netting 11 goals in as many appearances.

Meanwhile, in the continuity of Barcelona's storied midfield tradition, 21-year-old Marc Casado has proven his worth by filling the considerable gap left by injured Barcelona players. His consistent performances have secured him a spot in the national lineup, highlighting his pivotal role at Barcelona.

In contrast, young Pau Cubarsi will not make an appearance after a Champions League injury ruled him out, with Aitor Paredes stepping into the squad. Despite already advancing to the quarter-finals, Spain is determined to finish at the top of their group as they sit three points ahead of Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

