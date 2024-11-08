Left Menu

Mourinho's Explosive Outburst Costs Fenerbahce Coach Dearly

Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce's head coach, has been banned for one game and fined for criticizing Turkish soccer. His remarks were deemed unsportsmanlike, and he will serve his ban during Fenerbahce's game against Sivasspor. Despite the tumult, Mourinho aims to elevate Fenerbahce in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:27 IST
Jose Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Jose Mourinho, the outspoken Fenerbahce coach, faces disciplinary actions in Turkey following his vocal criticisms of the national soccer scene. His comments, deemed unsportsmanlike, have led to a one-game ban and a hefty fine.

The Turkish Football Federation's disciplinary board penalized Mourinho with a 900,000 Turkish lira fine for questioning referee impartiality, alongside a match ban that stops him from entering the locker room. The sanctions follow his fierce critique of Turkish league standards, where he claimed the league 'smells bad.'

Mourinho's recent outburst came shortly after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor, yet his frustrations surfaced once more during the Europa League loss at AZ Alkmaar. Despite the setbacks and a trail behind archrival Galatasaray, Mourinho remains determined to reclaim Fenerbahce's standing at the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)

