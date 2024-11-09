Left Menu

Cink Leads Charles Schwab Cup with Impressive 5-Under Performance

Stewart Cink led the Charles Schwab Cup Championship with a 5-under 66. Despite his age, Bernhard Langer continued to amaze by shooting 64, holding second place. Other competitors like Alex Cejka and Steven Alker remain in contention as the tournament nears its conclusion.

Stewart Cink delivered a remarkable 5-under 66 on the greens, ensuring his three-shot lead at the season-culminating Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Veteran golfer Bernhard Langer, demonstrating his enduring prowess at 67, is closely on Cink's heels with a splendid 64 round, matching or surpassing his age for the 21st time.

Alex Cejka stands third at 7 under following a 66, while defending champion Steven Alker is tied for fourth, making strategic moves to challenge season leader Ernie Els for a generous bonus prize.

