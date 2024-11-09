Cink Leads Charles Schwab Cup with Impressive 5-Under Performance

Stewart Cink delivered a remarkable 5-under 66 on the greens, ensuring his three-shot lead at the season-culminating Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Veteran golfer Bernhard Langer, demonstrating his enduring prowess at 67, is closely on Cink's heels with a splendid 64 round, matching or surpassing his age for the 21st time.

Alex Cejka stands third at 7 under following a 66, while defending champion Steven Alker is tied for fourth, making strategic moves to challenge season leader Ernie Els for a generous bonus prize.

