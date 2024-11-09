Left Menu

Marseille's Struggles: Coach De Zerbi Considers Exit

Olympique de Marseille's coach Roberto De Zerbi is contemplating resigning following the team's continued poor performance at home. Despite being second in Ligue 1, Marseille has managed just one win in five home matches. De Zerbi is ready to leave if he is seen as the problem.

Olympique de Marseille's coach Roberto De Zerbi has hinted at the possibility of stepping down if the team's lackluster performances are attributed to him. The pressure mounts after a 3-1 defeat to AJ Auxerre at the Stade Velodrome, marking yet another disappointing home game for the team. Despite sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings, Marseille has only secured a single victory in their five home matches this season.

In a recent press conference, De Zerbi openly discussed his willingness to relinquish his position, stating, "If I'm the problem, I'm ready to leave. I'll leave the money and hand back my contract." The coach, who took over in June, has expressed frustration over the team's failure to emulate their training performance and away-game enthusiasm in their home stadium.

De Zerbi believes playing at the Velodrome should be seen as a privilege, but feels unable to convey his passion for football to his players during home matches. As they prepare for an away game against RC Lens on November 23, the club faces significant pressure to turn their home form around.

