India's Kho Kho Revolution: A Grassroots Renaissance

India's Kho Kho Federation has launched a national registration drive for school students to boost the indigenous sport ahead of the first Kho Kho World Cup in January 2024. The initiative aims to build a vast talent pool and elevate Kho Kho to Olympic standards, nurturing future champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:54 IST
School Students playing Kho Kho (Photo: KKFI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark move to promote Kho Kho at the grassroots, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has initiated an extensive enrollment campaign targeting school students nationwide. This drive is strategically timed as India gears up for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup at New Delhi's IGI Stadium from January 13-19, 2024.

The digital campaign has gained significant traction, reaching 7,132 cities and 1,160 schools across the country. Students from classes 6 to 11, spanning states from Telangana to Uttar Pradesh, have eagerly registered for this pioneering program. M.S. Tyagi, KKFI's General Secretary, emphasized the mission to connect over 50 lakh students by January.

Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI's President, expressed his bold vision of elevating Kho Kho to Olympic standards by the 2036 Olympics. The registration initiative is designed to create an ecosystem fostering future champions while enhancing India's sporting heritage. Argentina is among the countries confirmed for the upcoming World Cup, as Kho Kho prepares to make its global debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

