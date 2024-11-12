Left Menu

Leh Set to Host World's First High-Altitude Para Sports Centre

Leh, Ladakh will establish the world's first high-altitude para sports centre, boosting athletes' skills ahead of the 2028 Paralympics. The venture is a collaboration between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and the Aditya Mehta Foundation. This initiative highlights India's growing prowess in international para sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ladakh | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:39 IST
Leh in Ladakh is on the brink of making history with the establishment of the world's first high-altitude para sports centre. This groundbreaking facility aims to enhance the capabilities of athletes as they prepare for the 2028 Paralympics.

In an important move, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, partnered with the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The initiative signifies a major step forward for Indian para sports, especially following the nation's impressive medal haul at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Meanwhile, the AMF will support 15 Children with Special Needs from the Leh-Ladakh region, offering them comprehensive training sessions at their Hyderabad-based Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre. This development not only elevates Leh Ladakh as a para sports hub but also underlines India's potential in international competitions.

