Pakistan Seeks Clarity on India's Champions Trophy Boycott

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is pressing the ICC for answers regarding India's refusal to play the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, citing security concerns. Amidst tense India-Pakistan relations, alternatives like hosting in the UAE or South Africa are being considered if Pakistan withdraws from hosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:38 IST
PCB chairma Mohsin Naqvi (center) (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek explanations for India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, according to a report by Geo News on Tuesday. This decision is influenced by the longstanding strained political relations between India and Pakistan, with the last visit by an Indian cricket team to Pakistan occurring during the 2008 Asia Cup.

India remains steadfast in its position to skip traveling to Pakistan for the tournament, citing 'security concerns.' Earlier in the year, Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stated that any decision for India to play in Pakistan would rest on the Indian government's approval.

Recently, the ICC officially informed the PCB that India will not participate in Pakistan for the shadowed event set for early 2025. In response, the PCB consulted with its government, formulating a strategic position. Sources informed Geo News that the PCB stressed its significant role in generating ICC revenues, emphasizing the financial impact of not holding Pakistan-India matches. The BCCI proposed a hybrid match model, suggesting Dubai as a potential final venue.

However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi dismissed the idea of a hybrid tournament model last week, stating no such discussions had occurred. As contingency plans unfold, South Africa and the UAE are being considered as alternate venues for the 2025 Champions Trophy should Pakistan decide to opt out. Recent reports suggest Pakistan might withdraw if the ICC relocates the tournament to a neutral site. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan took place in 2012-13 in India, with both nations primarily facing off in ICC tournaments or Asia Cups since then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

