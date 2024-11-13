South American World Cup Qualifiers: Stars Return for Crucial Matches

The South American World Cup qualifiers are heating up as Argentina and Brazil prepare to welcome back their top players for the final rounds of the year. Argentina's star, Lionel Messi, aims to strengthen his team's leading position by overcoming Paraguay and Peru. Meanwhile, Brazil hopes winger Vinícius Júnior's return will bolster their performance against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Argentina, leading with 22 points, will face challenging matches. Messi, fresh off a stellar performance, is expected to drive his team towards securing a World Cup spot. However, Argentina faces an unbeaten Paraguay, under coach Gustavo Alfaro, and must adapt to last-minute defensive line changes due to injuries.

Brazil, positioned fourth with 16 points, faces pressure against Venezuela and Uruguay, especially without Neymar and key players injured. Vinícius Júnior's performance will be pivotal as Brazil seeks to increase its chances of qualification. With high-stakes matches, fans eagerly anticipate critical showdowns in both groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)