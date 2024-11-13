Chris Wood: Kiwi Star's Remarkable Premier League Journey
Chris Wood's impressive goal-scoring form has propelled Nottingham Forest to fifth place in the Premier League, earning him October's Player of the Month award. New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley praises Wood's exceptional performance, hopeful it continues into the World Cup qualifiers against Vanuatu on Friday at Waikato Stadium.
Chris Wood's exceptional performance in front of goal has been pivotal in lifting Nottingham Forest to fifth place in the Premier League. The New Zealand forward's recent netting spree, which saw him score eight goals in 11 league games, earned him the prestigious Player of the Month award for October.
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley commended Wood's remarkable feat, expressing hope that the striker would maintain his exemplary form during the international break. As New Zealand holds the second place in their World Cup qualifying group, they are set to face leaders Vanuatu this Friday.
Wood, who trained in Hamilton on Wednesday, highlighted the support from his teammates in helping him achieve this milestone. The upcoming match at Waikato Stadium is particularly significant for Wood, as it marks a return to the venue where his professional career began, adding emotional value to the encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
