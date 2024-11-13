Left Menu

Chris Wood: Kiwi Star's Remarkable Premier League Journey

Chris Wood's impressive goal-scoring form has propelled Nottingham Forest to fifth place in the Premier League, earning him October's Player of the Month award. New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley praises Wood's exceptional performance, hopeful it continues into the World Cup qualifiers against Vanuatu on Friday at Waikato Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:16 IST
Chris Wood: Kiwi Star's Remarkable Premier League Journey

Chris Wood's exceptional performance in front of goal has been pivotal in lifting Nottingham Forest to fifth place in the Premier League. The New Zealand forward's recent netting spree, which saw him score eight goals in 11 league games, earned him the prestigious Player of the Month award for October.

New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley commended Wood's remarkable feat, expressing hope that the striker would maintain his exemplary form during the international break. As New Zealand holds the second place in their World Cup qualifying group, they are set to face leaders Vanuatu this Friday.

Wood, who trained in Hamilton on Wednesday, highlighted the support from his teammates in helping him achieve this milestone. The upcoming match at Waikato Stadium is particularly significant for Wood, as it marks a return to the venue where his professional career began, adding emotional value to the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024