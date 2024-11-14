Melchie Dumornay's Spectacular Goal Stuns Roma

Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay stunned fans with a breathtaking goal in a Women's Champions League clash against Roma. The 21-year-old Haiti star capitalized on an interception by her teammate Lindsey Horan and brilliantly chipped the ball from the center circle over the out-of-position Roma goalkeeper.

The audacious goal, which came after Dumornay had scored from close range earlier, gave Lyon a comfortable 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute. This pivotal moment was crucial in a match between two unbeaten teams in Group A.

Lyon, an eight-time European champion and the reigning titleholder, showcased their dominance with Dumornay's prowess, underlining their status as a formidable force in women's soccer.

