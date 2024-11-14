Left Menu

South Africa Vows Bounce Back After T20I Heartbreak Against India

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram expressed confidence in his squad despite their close defeat to India in the third T20I of the series, highlighting areas for improvement ahead of the final match. India's victory was fueled by Arshdeep Singh's pivotal wickets and Tilak Varma's commanding century.

14-11-2024
Team South Africa. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

In a closely fought match, South Africa's captain Aiden Markram praised his team's efforts after their narrow loss to India in the third T20I of the series at SuperSport Park. Despite a valiant chase, India emerged 11-run victors, thanks to Arshdeep Singh's key bowling performance and Tilak Varma's unbeaten century.

Markram acknowledged the team's potential for improvement ahead of the fourth and final T20I in Johannesburg, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on each over. He expressed pride in the team's near victory, particularly commending contributions from the lower order and expressing confidence in their strategy.

The match saw South Africa win the toss and opt to field. India's innings was highlighted by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 50 and Tilak Varma's impressive 107 not out, totaling 219/6 despite the Proteas' disciplined bowling by Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj. In response, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen's aggressive knocks kept the chase alive, but Arshdeep's timely wickets curtailed South Africa's hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

