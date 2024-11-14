Showdowns and Shifts in Sports: Paul's Fight, Eberflus' Move & More

Ahead of a much-hyped bout, Jake Paul is confident in his ability to take down boxing legend Mike Tyson in Texas. Despite being over three decades Tyson's junior, the social media star, now a boxer, anticipates a memorable match.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have experienced significant changes, with Coach Matt Eberflus promoting Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Shane Waldron. Eberflus emphasized the collaborative nature of the decision-making process.

Elsewhere, the NBA is focusing on Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's recovery from a stroke, while Caitlin Clark steps onto new terrain with her LPGA pro-am debut. Inclement weather, however, has postponed the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)