Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: Skiing Legend Rejoins U.S. Team at 40

Lindsey Vonn, a decorated American skier, plans a comeback at age 40, rejoining the U.S. ski team after successful knee surgery. Vonn, previously retired in 2019, aims to share her expertise with new athletes. She holds 82 World Cup wins and Olympic medals, marking her as a skiing legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:07 IST
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn, the celebrated American skiing champion, announced her return to the U.S. ski team at the age of 40. The decision follows a successful knee surgery earlier this year, allowing her to resume training and spark excitement for the upcoming ski season.

A renowned figure in the skiing world, Vonn retired in 2019 after an illustrious 18-year career, culminating in 82 World Cup victories and multiple Olympic medals. Her remarkable achievements made her the most decorated female skier, a title briefly lost to Mikaela Shiffrin in 2023.

Following partial knee replacement surgery in April, Vonn was seen training in New Zealand and Austria, generating speculation about her competitive return. Her decision reflects a drive to not only compete but also mentor the next generation of U.S. skiers, a goal supported by U.S. Ski & Snowboard's president Sophie Goldschmidt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

