Last-Gasp Victory Keeps China's World Cup Dreams Alive
China boosted their World Cup qualification hopes with a 1-0 victory against Bahrain, thanks to Zhang Yuning's late strike. In Group C, they now level points with Australia and Saudi Arabia, while Iran and South Korea maintained their lead in other groups. The qualifiers continue to intensify.
China reignited their chances of World Cup qualification with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahrain in Riffa. Zhang Yuning's goal in the 91st minute was the match's defining moment, securing China vital points and placing them on par with Australia and Saudi Arabia in Group C.
In Group A, Iran managed to secure a gripping 3-2 win against North Korea, despite a second-half comeback attempt by their opponents. Meanwhile, South Korea's 3-1 triumph over Kuwait allowed them to maintain their top spot in Group B, showcasing their growing dominance.
Across the qualifying groups, several teams are positioning themselves for a berth at the 2026 World Cup in North America. With automatic spots up for grabs, the intensity among the competing nations remains uncompromised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- China
- Bahrain
- Zhang Yuning
- qualification
- South Korea
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- Australia
- Group C
ALSO READ
Elections and Mideast Tensions: Iran's Struggle Amid US Presidential Race
Tensions Rise in Iran: Deadly Clashes at Afghan Border
Germany orders 3 Iranian consulates shut in response to the execution of Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, reports AP.
Germany Retaliates with Iranian Consulate Shutdowns
Russia and Iran to Forge Closer Defense Ties with Strategic Treaty