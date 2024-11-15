Last-Gasp Victory Keeps China's World Cup Dreams Alive

China reignited their chances of World Cup qualification with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahrain in Riffa. Zhang Yuning's goal in the 91st minute was the match's defining moment, securing China vital points and placing them on par with Australia and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

In Group A, Iran managed to secure a gripping 3-2 win against North Korea, despite a second-half comeback attempt by their opponents. Meanwhile, South Korea's 3-1 triumph over Kuwait allowed them to maintain their top spot in Group B, showcasing their growing dominance.

Across the qualifying groups, several teams are positioning themselves for a berth at the 2026 World Cup in North America. With automatic spots up for grabs, the intensity among the competing nations remains uncompromised.

