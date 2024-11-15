Left Menu

Last-Gasp Victory Keeps China's World Cup Dreams Alive

China boosted their World Cup qualification hopes with a 1-0 victory against Bahrain, thanks to Zhang Yuning's late strike. In Group C, they now level points with Australia and Saudi Arabia, while Iran and South Korea maintained their lead in other groups. The qualifiers continue to intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 01:07 IST
Last-Gasp Victory Keeps China's World Cup Dreams Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China reignited their chances of World Cup qualification with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahrain in Riffa. Zhang Yuning's goal in the 91st minute was the match's defining moment, securing China vital points and placing them on par with Australia and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

In Group A, Iran managed to secure a gripping 3-2 win against North Korea, despite a second-half comeback attempt by their opponents. Meanwhile, South Korea's 3-1 triumph over Kuwait allowed them to maintain their top spot in Group B, showcasing their growing dominance.

Across the qualifying groups, several teams are positioning themselves for a berth at the 2026 World Cup in North America. With automatic spots up for grabs, the intensity among the competing nations remains uncompromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024