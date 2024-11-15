Pakistan to Kick Off ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tour Amid India's Uncertain Participation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the trophy tour for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will commence from Islamabad on November 16, amid uncertainty regarding India's participation and schedule. The PCB shared this information via X, specifying destinations including Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad as part of the tour.

The trophy, famously lifted by Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2017 at The Oval, will be on display from November 16 to 24. The announcement of the tour comes at a time of ongoing concern about whether India will participate in the marquee event, set to be held in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, with encounters now largely restricted to ICC and Asia Cup tournaments. In light of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025, citing security issues, the PCB has sought clarification from the ICC, according to Geo News.

The International Cricket Council earlier communicated that India would not travel to Pakistan for the event. In response, PCB is consulting with the Pakistan government, arguing that just as the Pakistan team traveled for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, India should reciprocate.

While hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model was considered, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently stated that no discussions have occurred on hosting the tournament in this manner, indicating a yet unresolved diplomatic cricket saga. (ANI)

