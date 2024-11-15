Trophy Tour Halted Amid Tensions Over Disputed Territory
The ICC has halted the Champions Trophy tour scheduled in disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir after objections from the BCCI. The BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan and criticized this move. Tensions rise as the PCB rejects the 'Hybrid Model' and the tour schedule is paused.
- Country:
- India
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has put a planned Trophy Tour across regions including Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on hold following strong objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The disagreement highlights ongoing tensions between the cricket boards.
The last Champions Trophy tournament was held in 2017 and this edition has faced multiple hurdles. The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan, further complicating the event's prospects. Moreover, an alternate 'Hybrid Model', which would have allowed India to play its matches in Dubai, was dismissed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
According to sources, BCCI secretary Jay Shah communicated with the ICC's leadership, condemning the PCB's announcement to take the Trophy through disputed territories without prior consultation. The tour was part of a promotional effort by the ICC and its host nation, but the lack of agreement poses an obstacle to its execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Champions Trophy
- BCCI
- PCB
- Pakistan
- India
- PoK
- Tour Halted
- Controversy
- Cricket
ALSO READ
India Sets Ambitious Biodiversity Protection Goals with NBSAP Update
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Tim Walz's Diwali Diplomacy: Wooing Indian-Americans in Pennsylvania
India-US Dialogue Amidst Tensions and Allegations
Scrutinizing Sulphur: Power Plants and India's Air Pollution Debate