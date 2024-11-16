Left Menu

Farrell Praises Prendergast in Tense Ireland vs. Argentina Showdown

Andy Farrell criticized Ireland's discipline in their narrow victory over Argentina but praised newcomer Sam Prendergast. Despite leading at halftime, Ireland's 13 penalties were a concern. Farrell highlighted Prendergast's promising debut, while Argentina's coach acknowledged the learning experience from their close defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:18 IST
In a thrilling rugby clash between Ireland and Argentina on Friday, coach Andy Farrell expressed dissatisfaction with Ireland's discipline despite their win. Farrell commended young flyhalf Sam Prendergast's impactful debut despite the team's penalty issues.

Farrell observed his team's luck, following a lackluster performance against New Zealand, expressing partial satisfaction with their 22-19 victory. The recurring 13 penalties highlighted an area for improvement.

While Argentina fell short of a comeback, coach Felipe Contepomi valued the tight contest for its competitive lessons. Both teams aim to enhance their game as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

