From Injuries to Million-Dollar Cards: The Current Sports Headlines

In recent sports headlines, New York Jets' WR Davante Adams is expected to face the Colts despite recent health setbacks. However, key players Tyron Smith and C.J. Mosley remain sidelined.

On the hockey front, Brayden McNabb of the Vegas Golden Knights extends his tenure with a lucrative three-year deal. Meanwhile, in Kansas City, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker successfully underwent knee surgery, announcing positive recovery news.

A rare and historic Babe Ruth baseball card from 1933 grabs the spotlight as it heads to auction. Expected to fetch between $1.5 million and $3 million, it draws significant attention from collectors and fans alike.

