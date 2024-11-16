Left Menu

Bagnaia Secures Pole at Tense MotoGP Finale

Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix, intensifying pressure on leader Jorge Martin. Bagnaia clocked a fastest lap, followed by Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez. The final race was relocated from Valencia to Barcelona due to severe floods, with the title still undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:20 IST
Bagnaia Secures Pole at Tense MotoGP Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Current MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia secured the pole position for the Solidarity Grand Prix, the season's final event, putting pressure on leader Jorge Martin. Martin, aiming for the championship title, was fourth fastest on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Bagnaia, who seeks his third consecutive championship, clocked the fastest lap at 1 minute 38.641 seconds. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro secured the second spot as he heads into his final MotoGP career race, with Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez completing the front row.

Despite the challenge, Martin, who could seal the title with a sprint victory, starts from the second row alongside teammates Franco Morbidelli and rookie Pedro Acosta. The grand prix relocated to Barcelona due to catastrophic floods in Valencia, adding an unpredictable twist to the season's climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024