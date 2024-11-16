Bagnaia Secures Pole at Tense MotoGP Finale
Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole for the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix, intensifying pressure on leader Jorge Martin. Bagnaia clocked a fastest lap, followed by Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez. The final race was relocated from Valencia to Barcelona due to severe floods, with the title still undecided.
Current MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia secured the pole position for the Solidarity Grand Prix, the season's final event, putting pressure on leader Jorge Martin. Martin, aiming for the championship title, was fourth fastest on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Bagnaia, who seeks his third consecutive championship, clocked the fastest lap at 1 minute 38.641 seconds. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro secured the second spot as he heads into his final MotoGP career race, with Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez completing the front row.
Despite the challenge, Martin, who could seal the title with a sprint victory, starts from the second row alongside teammates Franco Morbidelli and rookie Pedro Acosta. The grand prix relocated to Barcelona due to catastrophic floods in Valencia, adding an unpredictable twist to the season's climax.
