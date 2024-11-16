Left Menu

I-League Clubs Rally Against AIFF on Broadcast Rights Mismanagement

The owners of 13 I-League clubs have criticized the AIFF for mismanaging the bidding process for broadcast rights, citing transparency issues. They threaten to involve AFC and FIFA, highlighting the lack of communication and adherence to the development roadmap. Concerns include franchise models threatening traditional club structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:20 IST
The controversy surrounding the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) handling of the I-League broadcast rights has escalated, with club owners accusing the federation of jeopardizing the championship's future. Amidst claims of mismanagement, questions have been raised about the validity of the bidding process, especially as only a single bidder emerged.

Key figure Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Delhi FC, expressed frustration over the federation's lack of transparency and communication, pointing out potential violations of the football development roadmap agreed with AFC and FIFA. With no identified broadcaster yet, club owners are exploring escalating the issue to higher football governing bodies.

Concerns are growing about AIFF's shift towards a franchise model, threatening existing clubs' viability. Owners express their resolve to address these issues publicly to ensure the league meets expectations and adheres to established guidelines.

