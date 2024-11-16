Rising Tennis Stars Shine at TPL's Race to Gold

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is launching its Race to Gold Masters tournament, an initiative aimed at uncovering and fostering India's emerging tennis talents, beginning this weekend. Matches will unfold in three prominent cities: Gujarat, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The Gujarat and Delhi legs commenced on November 16, each spread over two days. The Delhi Lawn Tennis Centre hosted matches where distinguished guests included TPL co-founder Kunal Thakkur, former Indian tennis player Zeeshan Ali, Col Chauhan, and Aditya Khanna.

The tournament's format comprises eight categories, employing a 25-point round-robin structure. Standout performances on November 16 saw Pranay Sharma and Suhana Olwan clinching victories in the Under 14 Boys and Girls categories, respectively. The winners, alongside other top contenders in various age brackets, are set to receive scholarships worth Rs 75,000, part of TPL's broader strategy to strengthen grassroots tennis and inspire the sport's next generation. Coverage of the event, including live felicitation on Jio Cinema, underscores TPL's ambition to elevate Indian tennis to new heights.

