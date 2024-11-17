Thrilling Rugby Triumph: France Ends All Blacks' Streak

In a thrilling rugby clash, France edged out New Zealand 30-29 in an autumn test series, ending the All Blacks' five-match winning streak. The match, marked by intense play and tight finishes, saw France come out on top, showcasing determination and skill.

Fabien Galthie's team held their nerve in the face of New Zealand's fierce offensive, with Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey contributing crucial tries. Thirteen points from Thomas Ramos' boot were pivotal in securing the French victory.

Despite early setbacks, France's strategic game management and resilient defense were key. The victory underscores France's unbeaten status against the All Blacks since 2018, as they prepare to play Argentina next.

(With inputs from agencies.)