West Indies' Epic Victory: Thrilling T20I Run Chase Against England

In a stunning and unexpected turn, the West Indies cricket team claimed a thrilling triumph over England, securing a five-wicket victory in their T20 International match in St Lucia on Saturday.

Despite England's imposing 218-run target, anchored by significant contributions from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, West Indies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis spearheaded a remarkable run chase. Their partnership of 136 runs off the first nine overs paved the way for captain Rovman Powell to guide the team to victory with six balls to spare.

England, while already holding a 3-1 lead in the series, witnessed their formidable batting lineup was matched by West Indies' incredible performance. The upcoming fifth T20I holds no series implications but promises to be another thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)