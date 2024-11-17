Left Menu

West Indies' Epic Victory: Thrilling T20I Run Chase Against England

West Indies clinched a spectacular five-wicket victory against England in a T20I match in St Lucia. Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell shone for England, amassing a significant 218, but West Indies' Shai Hope and Evin Lewis orchestrated a breathtaking run chase. Despite the win, England leads the series 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 07:10 IST
West Indies' Epic Victory: Thrilling T20I Run Chase Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning and unexpected turn, the West Indies cricket team claimed a thrilling triumph over England, securing a five-wicket victory in their T20 International match in St Lucia on Saturday.

Despite England's imposing 218-run target, anchored by significant contributions from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, West Indies openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis spearheaded a remarkable run chase. Their partnership of 136 runs off the first nine overs paved the way for captain Rovman Powell to guide the team to victory with six balls to spare.

England, while already holding a 3-1 lead in the series, witnessed their formidable batting lineup was matched by West Indies' incredible performance. The upcoming fifth T20I holds no series implications but promises to be another thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024