Jasmine Paolini Leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals

Jasmine Paolini demonstrated her prowess on the court as she led Italy to a 2-1 triumph over Japan, advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals.

Ranked fourth, Paolini overcame Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 to pull Italy level after an initial loss, then seamlessly transitioned to doubles to aid Sara Errani in clinching victory over Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi.

Despite an early setback against Uchijima, Paolini showcased dominance with four breaks and 17 forehand winners. Italy's strategic play saw them overcome Japan's strong resistance and set sights on either Poland or the Czech Republic in the upcoming rounds.

