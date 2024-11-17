Argentine Rugby Gateway: Return of Key Players Kremer and Carreras

Argentina's rugby squad is looking stronger with the return of two pivotal players, winger Mateo Carreras and flanker Marcos Kremer, for an upcoming international clash against France in Paris. The Argentine Rugby Union made the announcement this Sunday.

Kremer had previously been sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during Argentina's nail-biting 29-28 victory over South Africa in September. He has consequently missed the last three international contests.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Carreras, absent from recent matchups against Italy and Ireland, is expected to reassume his role in the left-wing position. His return marks a significant boost following his contribution to Argentina's success in this year's Rugby Championship, where they finished as runners-up to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)