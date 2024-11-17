Left Menu

Sports Thrills: From NHL Glory to UFC Triumphs

This roundup covers major sports events including a thrilling NHL win for the St. Louis Blues over the Boston Bruins, Mike Tyson's last boxing bout loss to Jake Paul streamed globally, Kansas's upset victory over BYU in college football, and Jon Jones retaining his UFC heavyweight title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:29 IST
Sports Thrills: From NHL Glory to UFC Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying NHL matchup, Brayden Schenn's overtime goal led the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, marking a significant win away from home.

In boxing news, Mike Tyson took to the ring for what he claimed would be his last match, only to face defeat against Jake Paul. Their fight was watched by 60 million households worldwide on Netflix, setting a new viewership record for the platform.

In the realm of mixed martial arts, Jon Jones continued to dominate as he decisively knocked out Stipe Miocic with a spinning back-kick to retain his UFC heavyweight championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024