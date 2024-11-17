Sports Thrills: From NHL Glory to UFC Triumphs

In an electrifying NHL matchup, Brayden Schenn's overtime goal led the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, marking a significant win away from home.

In boxing news, Mike Tyson took to the ring for what he claimed would be his last match, only to face defeat against Jake Paul. Their fight was watched by 60 million households worldwide on Netflix, setting a new viewership record for the platform.

In the realm of mixed martial arts, Jon Jones continued to dominate as he decisively knocked out Stipe Miocic with a spinning back-kick to retain his UFC heavyweight championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)