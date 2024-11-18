Left Menu

ATP Finals to Thrill Italian Fans Until 2030

The ATP Finals will remain in Italy until 2030, increasing its prestige as a leading sporting event. The tournament has seen great success in Turin with exceptional attendance and financial success, highlighted by Jannik Sinner's win as the first Italian champion.

Updated: 18-11-2024 02:41 IST


The ATP Finals will continue to call Italy home until 2030, according to an announcement by the men's tennis governing body and the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) on Sunday. Initially planned to stay in Turin until 2025, the tournament's tenure got an extension due to its remarkable achievements.

This year, the event captivated over 183,000 fans, selling out all 15 sessions across the eight-day spectacle, and offered an unprecedented prize fund of $15.25 million. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi lauded the event's status in Italy, calling it a 'premier global sporting event.'

Boosted by local support, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to seize the title, defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final match. The ATP and FITP aim to further enhance this experience beyond its current success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

