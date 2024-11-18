Pakistan vs Australia: The Decider Showdown

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss in the last Twenty20 match against Australia on Monday. The visitors made strategic changes, including resting captain Mohammad Rizwan and appointing Salman Agha as the stand-in skipper.

Batsman Haseebullah Khan returned to open alongside Babar Azam, replacing Naseem Shah with debutant left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan. This tactical shuffle showcased Pakistan's intent to redeem themselves after losing the series to Australia.

Australia remained steadfast, retaining their winning XI. They had previously secured the series with a 13-run victory in a thrilling match dominated by Spencer Johnson's impressive bowling performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)