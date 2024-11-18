Left Menu

Pakistan vs Australia: The Decider Showdown

Pakistan elected to bat after winning the toss in the final T20 match against Australia. With several changes in their lineup, the tourists aimed to end on a high note after losing the series. For Australia, consistent performance led to a series win prior to the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss in the last Twenty20 match against Australia on Monday. The visitors made strategic changes, including resting captain Mohammad Rizwan and appointing Salman Agha as the stand-in skipper.

Batsman Haseebullah Khan returned to open alongside Babar Azam, replacing Naseem Shah with debutant left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan. This tactical shuffle showcased Pakistan's intent to redeem themselves after losing the series to Australia.

Australia remained steadfast, retaining their winning XI. They had previously secured the series with a 13-run victory in a thrilling match dominated by Spencer Johnson's impressive bowling performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

