Left Menu

Australia vs India: Clash of Cricket Titans

Australia will face India in a highly anticipated five-match test series starting Friday. The fixtures include venues like Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane. Australia, ranked first, is led by Pat Cummins, while India, ranked second, is captained by Rohit Sharma. The two cricket powerhouses have a competitive history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:33 IST
Australia vs India: Clash of Cricket Titans

The cricket world is abuzz as Australia and India gear up for a gripping five-match test series starting this Friday. With fixtures set at iconic venues like Perth Stadium and Adelaide Oval, the stakes are high for both teams.

Australia, currently holding the number one world ranking, is led by captain Pat Cummins. The squad boasts top talents such as Steven Smith and Josh Hazlewood. Their Indian counterparts, ranked second globally, have Rohit Sharma at the helm, featuring stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah.

The two teams have a storied rivalry, with India securing victories in the last three test series, including their most recent 2-1 win in India. Fans eagerly await what promises to be another thrilling chapter in this cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024