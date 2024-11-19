Australia vs India: Clash of Cricket Titans

The cricket world is abuzz as Australia and India gear up for a gripping five-match test series starting this Friday. With fixtures set at iconic venues like Perth Stadium and Adelaide Oval, the stakes are high for both teams.

Australia, currently holding the number one world ranking, is led by captain Pat Cummins. The squad boasts top talents such as Steven Smith and Josh Hazlewood. Their Indian counterparts, ranked second globally, have Rohit Sharma at the helm, featuring stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah.

The two teams have a storied rivalry, with India securing victories in the last three test series, including their most recent 2-1 win in India. Fans eagerly await what promises to be another thrilling chapter in this cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)