Left Menu

ICC Pushes PCB for Hybrid Model Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

ICC officials engage in back-channel talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to promote a hybrid model for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Efforts aim to ensure India's participation despite security concerns, while urging PCB to separate sports from politics in the ongoing scheduling discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:50 IST
ICC Pushes PCB for Hybrid Model Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo- PCB X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly engaging in back-channel negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to advocate for a hybrid model in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Sources indicate these discussions are aimed at ensuring the key involvement of the Indian cricket team in next year's tournament.

These negotiations highlight the ICC's concerns that there cannot be a successful tournament without India's participation. ICC officials are also attempting to dissuade Pakistan from making any adverse statements against India. Dialogue between host nation Pakistan and other participating countries is ongoing, with a finalized schedule expected to be announced shortly.

India has refused to play matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns, and is set to play its games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, PCB awaits a formal response from ICC regarding queries on India's refusal. Efforts continue to detach politics from sports, with expectations for a positive resolution before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024