ICC Pushes PCB for Hybrid Model Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly engaging in back-channel negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to advocate for a hybrid model in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Sources indicate these discussions are aimed at ensuring the key involvement of the Indian cricket team in next year's tournament.

These negotiations highlight the ICC's concerns that there cannot be a successful tournament without India's participation. ICC officials are also attempting to dissuade Pakistan from making any adverse statements against India. Dialogue between host nation Pakistan and other participating countries is ongoing, with a finalized schedule expected to be announced shortly.

India has refused to play matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns, and is set to play its games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, PCB awaits a formal response from ICC regarding queries on India's refusal. Efforts continue to detach politics from sports, with expectations for a positive resolution before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)