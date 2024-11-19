Left Menu

Kohli's Form Struggles: A Champion's Resilience Under Scrutiny

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon shares respect for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, despite his recent form struggles. Kohli's performance has dipped with just two centuries in 60 Test innings. Lyon acknowledges Kohli's champion status and remains cautious of his capability in the upcoming Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:50 IST
Kohli's Form Struggles: A Champion's Resilience Under Scrutiny
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli, an iconic figure in cricket, faces challenges with his recent form. Despite this, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's respect for Kohli remains unwavering.

Kohli's performance has seen a downturn, managing only two centuries in his last 60 Test innings, averaging a modest 22.72 this year.

Lyon recognizes the dangers of underestimating Kohli, noting his experience and exceptional record. As the Test series approaches, Lyon, recalling intense past competitions, predicts a formidable Indian team, seasoned with champions and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024