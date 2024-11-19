Kohli's Form Struggles: A Champion's Resilience Under Scrutiny

Virat Kohli, an iconic figure in cricket, faces challenges with his recent form. Despite this, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's respect for Kohli remains unwavering.

Kohli's performance has seen a downturn, managing only two centuries in his last 60 Test innings, averaging a modest 22.72 this year.

Lyon recognizes the dangers of underestimating Kohli, noting his experience and exceptional record. As the Test series approaches, Lyon, recalling intense past competitions, predicts a formidable Indian team, seasoned with champions and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)