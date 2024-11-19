Rafael Nadal's Farewell: A Last Stand in Spain's Davis Cup Quest

Rafael Nadal, nearing retirement, is set to take center stage in Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, where he will face Botic van de Zandschulp, as confirmed by tournament officials.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this moment, likely one of their last opportunities to witness the legendary 22-time Grand Slam champion in action. Spanish team captain David Ferrer has opted to start Nadal in this crucial match in Malaga, with the 38-year-old recently announcing his decision to retire after the Davis Cup finale. Despite stepping away from his illustrious career, Nadal remains focused on aiding Spain in their quest for glory.

The match is part of Spain's bid to secure a seventh Davis Cup title, with their last triumph in 2019 still fresh in memory. World number three Carlos Alcaraz will follow Nadal, squaring off against Tallon Griekspoor. If necessary, Alcaraz will join Marcel Granollers in the doubles match. This week, eight nations converge in Malaga to contest the Davis Cup, culminating in Sunday's final.

