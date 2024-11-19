Sports Highlights: Comebacks, Achievements, and Injuries

This week in sports saw notable comebacks and achievements. Oregon's star wide receiver, Tez Johnson, plans his return after a shoulder injury had him sidelined for two games. Displaying confidence, Johnson shared his excitement on Instagram, terming his comeback with enthusiastic flair.

In the realm of women's soccer, Croix Bethune of the Washington Spirit celebrated a remarkable rookie season by bagging the NWSL Rookie of the Year title. Bethune's impressive stats boast five goals and ten assists across just 17 matches, despite her season ending prematurely due to a knee injury.

Basketball also highlighted its share of triumphs, with Jimmy Butler's return from an ankle sprain powering the Miami Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, in tennis, Rafael Nadal readies for a final competition as he leads Spain against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)