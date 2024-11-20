The Final Rally: Rafael Nadal's Last Stand in Davis Cup

In what may mark the end of Rafael Nadal's extraordinary career, the Spanish tennis legend fell to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-4, 6-4, in a tightly contested match in Malaga, Spain.

The world number 80, Van de Zandschulp, played spoiler to Nadal's potential farewell, securing a 1-0 lead for the Netherlands in the competition. At 38, Nadal, who had publicly announced his retirement post-Davis Cup, appeared subdued against his aggressive opponent.

This match was only Nadal's 24th of the year, given his injury struggles, yet the Dutchman's formidable gameplay on the hard court proved too overwhelming. Playing in front of a fervent Andalusian crowd, Nadal's era ended as Spain now looks to Carlos Alcaraz to sustain their tournament hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)