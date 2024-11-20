Left Menu

The Final Rally: Rafael Nadal's Last Stand in Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, faced a potential end to his illustrious career with a loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. Playing after a long injury hiatus, Nadal was overpowered by the Dutchman in a spirited match in Malaga.

Rafael Nadal

In what may mark the end of Rafael Nadal's extraordinary career, the Spanish tennis legend fell to Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-4, 6-4, in a tightly contested match in Malaga, Spain.

The world number 80, Van de Zandschulp, played spoiler to Nadal's potential farewell, securing a 1-0 lead for the Netherlands in the competition. At 38, Nadal, who had publicly announced his retirement post-Davis Cup, appeared subdued against his aggressive opponent.

This match was only Nadal's 24th of the year, given his injury struggles, yet the Dutchman's formidable gameplay on the hard court proved too overwhelming. Playing in front of a fervent Andalusian crowd, Nadal's era ended as Spain now looks to Carlos Alcaraz to sustain their tournament hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

