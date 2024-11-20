Japan Nears 2026 World Cup Qualification After Pivotal Victory

Japan moved a step closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup following a 3-1 triumph over China. This win, alongside Australia's 2-2 draw in Bahrain, pushed Japan to a nine-point lead in Group C of the Asian preliminaries, inching them closer to qualification.

Koki Ogawa starred with a double in Xiamen, propelling Japan to their fifth win in six matches. The four-time Asian champions capitalized on the slip-ups of their rivals, as Australia needed a late equalizer in Riffa, and Saudi Arabia was unexpectedly defeated by Indonesia.

Elsewhere, South Korea and Iran continued their pursuit of World Cup berths, with Japan firmly on track to confirm participation in their eighth consecutive finals. The competitive landscape saw surprise results, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Asian qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)